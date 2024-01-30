In a recent interview, popular Tollywood actor Nani expressed his desire to explore edgier characters, drawing inspiration from Ranbir Kapoor's role in Animal. When questioned about the possibility of taking on a role with intense scenes akin to Ranbir's in Animal, Nani mentioned that if offered a character with the same level of intensity, he would gladly accept it. The actor told Gulte, “If I am offered Animal with the same intensity as Animal, I will be in. The moment I play that, the kind of intensity or energy that comes out would be a little different from Ranbir's energy. But 100 percent, that is an energy I will always be sold on.”

Nani's Interesting Reaction to Taking Up Ranbir's Role in Animal:

