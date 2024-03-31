Superstar Nayanthara, who made her foray into Bollywood with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. last year, she is enjoying her weekend with her kids. On Saturday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared videos of her boat ride with her kids, Uyir and Ulag. She wrote “Boating Day with the boys” on one of the videos. In the videos, both her kids can be seen enjoying the ride in serene waters as it cruises under the sunset.

Earlier, the actress reunited with her husband, Vignesh, as he returned home after completing his shooting schedule. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a set of four pictures featuring her, Vignesh, and their two kids. The actress wrote in the caption, “Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you, my everything.”

Yeahhhhh Thalaivi has taken her little ones for their first boating experience, and the boys are loving it 🥰🥰#Uyir & #Ulag Rox 💪💪 You are the Best mom LSS❤️#LadySuperstar #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/m2TP54zlLf — NayantharaLive (@NayantharaLive) March 30, 2024

This came after the actress shared a cryptic message on her social media, which worried her fans. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram at the time and shared a text that read, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.” However, the cryptic post was later known for a brand campaign.

