Nandamuri Balakrishna has teamed up with Gopichandh Malineni for the upcoming Telugu flick that’s tentatively titled as NBK107. The makers have released his menacing first look and fans are mighty impressed with Natasimham’s massy avatar. He is seen dressed in a black shirt and brown lungi and can be seen walking with a fierce look.

Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna in NBK107

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)