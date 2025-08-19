The Nandamuri family is going through a tough phase as they mourn the loss of Nandamuri Padmaja, wife of Nandamuri Jayakrishna, the second son of NT Rama Rao (NTR), legendary Telugu actor, producer, director and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. She died on Tuesday (August 19) at the age of 73. She is also the sister of Daggubati Venkatwswara Rao, a former Lok Sabha member. According to media reports, Padmaja was sick for some time and had breathing issues, after which she was taken to the hospital, where she breathed her last. Videos of Telugu actors, including Nanadamuri Balarishna, arriving at her residence for the last rites have surfaced online. Achyut Potdar Dies at 90; Veteran Actor Known for ‘Rangeela’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Pradhan Mantri’ and Other Hindi, Marathi Films and TV Shows, Passes Away in Thane.

NTR’s Daughter in Law Nandamuri Padmaja No More; Nandamuri Balakrishna Arrives To Pay His Final Respects

Balakrishna Garu at the last rites of Nandamuri Padmaja Garu in Hyderabad.#NandamuriBalakrishna pic.twitter.com/bviYH3Dide — 𝗦𝗶𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗧𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁𝘀_𝗫 🦁 (@SAgamanam) August 19, 2025

