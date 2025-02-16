Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, was released in the theatres on January 12, 2025. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the Telugu action film also stars Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol (in his Telugu debut), Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath in crucial roles. After an impressive theatrical run, the movie is all set to make its OTT debut. Netflix India has finally announced the digital streaming details about the NBK and Urvashi Rautela starrer. Daaku Maharaaj will be available for online streaming from February 21, 2025. Nandamuri Balakrishna Gifts Swanky Porsche Worth INR 2 Crore to Music Director Thaman S After ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Success (View Pics).

