Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna (NBK) and director Boyapati Srinu are reuniting for Akhanda 2, the highly anticipated sequel to their 2021 blockbuster Akhanda. The teaser for Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has just dropped - and it delivers everything fans expect from an NBK film: high-octane action, larger-than-life heroism, and unapologetic mass appeal. Balakrishna reprises his role as the formidable Aghora, Akhanda Rudra Sikandar Ghora, effortlessly decimating waves of villains in the teaser in some snow-capped terrain, we presume to be Kailasa. But the standout moment? The hero spinning a trishul (trident) around his neck, instantly slashing the throats of attackers. Never mind the copious fake blood - this outrageously entertaining sequence has already gone viral as a GIF. ‘Akhanda 2 – Thaandavam’ Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s Action Entertainer To Arrive in Theatres on THIS Date!

