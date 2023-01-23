Nandamuri Balakrishna and Honey Rose, who were last seen together in Veera Simha Reddy, are all set to team up again. The duo would be collaborating once again for Anil Ravipudi’s directorial that’s tentatively titled as NBK108. NBK108 Goes on Floors! Shooting of Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi’s Film Begins With Pooja Ceremony (View Pics).

NBK108 Cast

