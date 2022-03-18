Aashiq Abu’s next project is titled as Neelavelicham, which is based on Vaikom Mohammed Basheer’s novel of the same name. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kunchacko Boban were earlier roped in to play the leads, however, due to the pandemic there was a delay in the project and the actors had to step down from it. The director has now announced the film’s new cast and it features Tovino Thomas, Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko in the lead. The shooting of Neelavelicham will begin from April. Neelavelicham: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban, Soubin Shahir To Star In A Film Based On Vaikom Muhammad Basheer’s Story.

Neelavelicham Cast

