Neru, the courtroom drama that has captivated both critics and audiences, continues its impressive run at the box office since its release on December 21. Mohanlal, fondly known as Lalettan, expressed his heartfelt gratitude on social media as Neru crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the global box office. He wrote, “Heartfelt thanks to audiences everywhere for the love, and kudos to the entire crew!” Neru Box Office Collection Day 3: Mohanlal’s Courtroom Drama Surpasses Rs 7 Crore Mark in Kerala – Reports.

Neru Movie Collections

#Neru crosses 50 crores at the box office worldwide! Heartfelt thanks to audiences everywhere for the love, and kudos to the entire crew!#JeethuJoseph #AntonyPerumbavoor #AashirvadCinemas pic.twitter.com/bgvNjC51aD — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 29, 2023

