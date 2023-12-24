The Malayalam movie Neru released in theatres on December 21. The audience is going gaga over the compelling performances of the star-studded cast, including Mohanlal in the leading role. Talking about the film’s box office collection in Kerala, reports suggest that the movie Neru has surpassed Rs 7 crore mark and the total collection of the Jeethu Joseph stands at Rs 7.72 crore. Neru Movie Review: Netizens Applaud Mohanlal and Anaswara Rajan’s Performances in Jeethu Joseph’s Courtroom Drama!

Neru Movie Collections

#Neru Kerala Boxoffice 3 Days Collection Update: Day 1 : 2.75 Cr Day 2 : 2.10 Cr Day 3 : 2.87 Cr 3 Days Total : 7.72 Cr Day 3 > Day 1 👏👌👌 pic.twitter.com/Fi44Lbp1Gc — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) December 24, 2023

