It’s the first Mother’s Day celebration for the new momma, actress Kajal Aggarwal. On this special occasion, Kajal shared the first photo of her adorable son Neil Kitchlu and even penned a heartwarming note. She can be seen all smiles as she holds her baby boy close to her heart. Kajal mentioned in her post, “In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother.” Mommy Kajal Aggarwal Says ‘Postpartum Isn’t Glamorous But It Sure Can Be Beautiful’.

Pic Of Kajal Aggarwal’s Baby Boy Neil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)