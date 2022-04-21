Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with a baby boy on April 19 and they named him Neil. The actress has penned a heartwarming note after giving birth to her little munchkin. She mentions in her post, “Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be!” The new momma even stated, “In reality, postpartum isn’t glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!” Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Are Blessed With a Baby Boy!

Kajal Aggarwal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)