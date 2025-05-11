Veteran Indian cricketer Virat Kohli shared a special post on social media on May 11, where he extended wishes to all mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day 2025. The great cricketer also shared an adorable picture of his wife, Anushka Sharma, with daughter Vamika. Virat wrote in his post, "Happy mothers day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son and have seen one grow into a strong , nurturing, loving and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more everyday @anushkasharma ❤️❤️❤️." The post has now gone viral on social media. Sachin Tendulkar Dedicates Heartfelt Message For Mother Rajni Tendulkar on Occasion of Mother’s Day 2025, Writes ‘My Aai Has Always Been My Anchor’ (See Post).

Virat Kohli Shares Heartfelt Message on Mother’s Day 2025

