Actress Mannara Chopra's father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, passed away on Monday in Mumbai. Mannara posted an official statement on her Instagram Story that read, "With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025. He was the pillar of strength for our family." The last rites will take place on June 18 at 1 PM at the Crematorium Ground in Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai. Mannara Chopra Breaks Down in Tears As She Rushes to Mumbai After Her Father Raman Rai Handa’s Death (Watch Video).

Who Was Mannara Chopra's Father Raman Rai Handa?

Raman Rai Handa was a lawyer at the Delhi High Court. He is survived by his wife, Kamini, and daughters Mannara and Mitali. Raman was also the paternal uncle of Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly, Raman was not well for the past few days for undisclosed reasons.

Mannara Chopra Releases Statement on Her Father's Death

Mannara Chopra's father Raman Rai Handa's funeral details (Photo Credits: @memannara/Instagram)

On the work front, Mannara made her Bollywood debut with the film Zid, which did not leave a mark at the box office. Then, she entered the South Indian film industry. Mannara Chopra Shuts Down Rumours of Strained Relationship With Cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

She also participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17 and Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment Season 2.

