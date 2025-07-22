Malayalam movie Ronth was released in the theatres on June 13, 2025. The thriller directed by Shahi Kabir stars Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Andrews in lead roles. The movie revolves around the story of a senior cop (Dileesh) and a rookie (Roshan) who are on night patrol duty. The narrative spins around their ideological differences and other issues. However, they must make peace with it and survive the long shift together. A month after its theatrical release, the movie has finally arrived on OTT. Yes, you heard that right. Ront was released on JioHotstar on July 22. Besides Malayalam, the film is also available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. ‘Hridayapoorvam’ Teaser Out: Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal and Sathyan Anthikad Reunite for Eagerly-Awaited Family Drama (Watch Video).

‘Ronth’ OTT Release Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)