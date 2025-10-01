Superstar Mammootty made a grand comeback to the film sets on Wednesday, arriving in Hyderabad to do what he does best -- breathe life into cinema. ‘You Truly Deserved This Crown’: Mammootty Congratulates to His Close Friend and Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal for Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023 (See Post).

This marks his first appearance at a film location after eight months, following a health scare that kept him under medical supervision at a plush hospital in Chennai.

View Mammootty's Post:

Back to doing what I love most in life after a short break.Words aren’t enough to Thank everyone who checked on me during my absence. The camera is calling… 😊 pic.twitter.com/MHJQRnF0WZ — Mammootty (@mammukka) September 30, 2025

Greeting the media for the first time since his illness, the 74-year-old actor broke his silence with heartfelt gratitude.

“Thanks for all the prayers. These prayers came with love, and they had their effect. I thank all those who prayed for me, thanks, thanks, thanks,” Mammootty said, folding his hands in acknowledgment.

Even before the official shoot, Mammootty surprised the media in Chennai on Tuesday evening.

Photographers had gathered around his iconic luxury car, waiting for him to step out. Instead, he was at the wheel himself, smiling broadly as cameras clicked furiously.

Calm and composed, he walked away with his wife and close aide Anto Joseph, giving fans and journalists alike a moment to cherish.

Mammootty will spend the next two weeks in Hyderabad shooting for the highly anticipated big-budget film Patriot, directed by award-winning filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble, including Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Mohanlal and acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil.

Narayanan confirmed that around 60 per cent of the film had already been shot before production was delayed due to Mammootty’s treatment.

The team had initially aimed for a release next month, but the schedule will now be adjusted.

After wrapping up in Hyderabad, the shoot will move to London around mid-October, with the final leg possibly in Kochi, where Mammootty has currently settled.

Fans and colleagues alike have been eagerly awaiting his return, and Wednesday's glimpse of the superstar back in action was nothing short of a cinematic moment in itself.

With his characteristic energy and dedication, Mammootty is all set to light up the screen once again, reminding everyone why he remains the undisputed icon of Malayalam cinema.

