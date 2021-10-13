There are intriguing projects lined up for Pooja Hegde and one among them is Most Eligible Bachelor. The team has shared a poster of the actress and it is indeed an apt one on the occasion of her birthday. Pooja would be seen playing the character Vibha who is a standup comedian. The team shared a poster of the actress and captioned it as, “Here's wishing the stunning & extremely talented ‘VIBHA’ aka @hegdepooja a very happy birthday - Team #MostEligibleBachelor #HBDPoojaHegde”.

Pooja Hegde as Vibha in Most Eligible Bachelor:

