Pooja Hegde took to Twitter and wished Thalapathy Vijay on his 48th birthday. She penned a very sweet note for her Beast co-star with a happy picture. Hegde called Vijay 'sweetest and kindest' on the post. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and kindest @actorvijay sir! Need to find out the secret to how he stays so cool and zen like at all times! Hope this year is filled with a lot of love, laughter and yummy dosa parties! Keep breaking the box office like you always do." Dhanush Wishes Thalapathy Vijay With A Sweet Note On His 48th Birthday.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Happy Birthday to the sweetest and kindest @actorvijay sir! Need to find out the secret to how he stays so cool and zen like at all times! Hope this year is filled with a lot of love, laughter and yummy dosa parties! Keep breaking the box office like you always do 😉❤️ pic.twitter.com/sHizhGoHWP — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 22, 2022

