There are several celebs who have extended heartfelt birthday to Thalapathy Vijay who is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Dhanush penned a heartwarming note for Vijay in which he mentioned, “Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir .. thank you for paving the way for us and making us believe.” Thalapathy Vijay Turns 48! Fans Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar On Twitter.

Dhanush’s Birthday Note For Vijay

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir .. thank you for paving the way for us and making us believe. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)