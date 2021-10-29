As per ANI, fans of Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar have gathered outside Bengaluru's Vikram hospital where he was getting treated. Reportedly, the actor died after suffering cardiac arrest while working out in the gym and collapsed.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | People gather outside Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru where actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been admitted "He was brought with history of chest pain at 11:40 am, was non-responsive & in Cardiac Asystole, Advanced cardiac resuscitation has been initiated," said hospital statement. pic.twitter.com/0bXI2mLB2z — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

