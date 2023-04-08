Allu Arjun dropped the Pushpa 2 poster on the Internet, and it went viral within a few minutes as the fans were desperately waiting to witness Pushpa 2. The poster which the makers and Allu Arjun shared is fierce and different. No doubt Allu Arjun is competing with himself. While the Internet praised Allu Arjun for his look, it seems Bollywood's self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan doesn’t seem too impressed with the poster. KRK mocked the new poster reacting to the poster, KRK took to his Twitter handle and tweeted: “This is the poster of #Pushpa2 and I am confused. I can’t understand, it’s #Laxami2 or #Kanchana? It doesn’t look Pushpa sequel at all.” A bejeweled Allu Arjun can be seen dressed in a saree and his face is painted in shades of blue and red in the poster. Pushpa 2 – The Rule: Allu Arjun Wears Saree, Gold Jewels and Holds a Revolver in His Hand in This First Look Poster From Sukumar's Film.

Check The Tweet Here:

This is the poster of #Pushpa2 and I am confused. I can’t understand, it’s #Laxami2 or #Kanchana? It doesn’t look Pushpa sequel at all. pic.twitter.com/HRKHjuhR1o — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) April 7, 2023

