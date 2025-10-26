The road to the Pro Kabaddi League 2025 final has already begun, and will see the Eliminator 1 and Mini Qualifier take place on October 26. Today's PKL matches will see Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Patna Pirates in the Eliminator 1 at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), while Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against Telugu Titans in the Mini Qualifier at 9:00 PM IST. Both PKL 2025 Playoff matches will be played at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Star Sports will provide Pro Kabaddi League 12 live telecast, while fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch PKL 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but after a subscription. Jaipur Pink Panthers Pay Tribute To Late Assistant Manager Vedanth Devadiga During PKL 2025 Match Against Patna Pirates, Amitabh Bachchan Lauds Team’s Sportsmanship.

Today PKL Match

Telugu Titans In Action

#ProKabaddi Playoffs calling! The 9-year wait is over. Telugu power is back where it belongs! 💪 Cheer loud, stand proud, and back the Titans on 26th October, 9 PM! ⚔ pic.twitter.com/GhO9CkQFi5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

