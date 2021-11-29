Fans were eagerly waiting to get an update on the trailer of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 and here it is! Sharing a new poster of Allu Arjun, who is seen in a rugged avatar, the makers have revealed that the trailer of Pushpa would be dropped online on December 6. Allu Arjun’s mass look and the dialogue Thaggedhe Le makes this announcement a mass update.

Update On Pushpa Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)