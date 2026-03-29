Tollywood actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee passed away on Sunday after a tragic incident at Talsari sea beach near Digha. The 43-year-old was reportedly shooting for a television serial when he entered the water and failed to resurface. Crew members and technicians quickly began searching and eventually pulled him out after several minutes. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead. According to police official Atish Biswas, Rahul was rescued after nearly three and a half hours and taken to Digha State General Hospital. Authorities have confirmed that the incident occurred during the shoot and an investigation is currently underway. A post-mortem examination is expected to determine the exact cause of death. Vijaypat Singhania Dies: Former Raymond Group Chairman and Aviator Passes Away at 87, Funeral in Mumbai on March 29.

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