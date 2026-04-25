Home

Socially Cricket KL Rahul Scores Fastest-Ever IPL Hundred For Delhi Capitals, Achieves Feat During DC vs PBKS Match This is KL Rahul's second IPL ton for Delhi; however, this is his fastest-ever in the competition.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul struck a historic century on Saturday, leading his side against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul reached the milestone in just 47 balls, setting a new franchise record for the fastest IPL hundred by a Delhi player. Rahul's 102 off 47 balls anchored the Capitals' innings, featuring twelve boundaries and five sixes. This feat cements his status as a modern IPL great, following his high-profile move to Delhi last season. This is Rahul's second IPL ton for Delhi; however, this is his fastest-ever in the competition. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.

KL Rahul Slams Hundred

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IPL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).