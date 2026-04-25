KL Rahul Scores Fastest-Ever IPL Hundred For Delhi Capitals, Achieves Feat During DC vs PBKS Match
This is KL Rahul's second IPL ton for Delhi; however, this is his fastest-ever in the competition.
Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul struck a historic century on Saturday, leading his side against Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rahul reached the milestone in just 47 balls, setting a new franchise record for the fastest IPL hundred by a Delhi player. Rahul's 102 off 47 balls anchored the Capitals' innings, featuring twelve boundaries and five sixes. This feat cements his status as a modern IPL great, following his high-profile move to Delhi last season. This is Rahul's second IPL ton for Delhi; however, this is his fastest-ever in the competition. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match scorecard here.
KL Rahul Slams Hundred
𝗛.𝗨.𝗡.𝗗.𝗥.𝗘.𝗗 💯
𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙚 𝙆𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 from the elegant batter 🫡
His 6⃣th in #TATAIPL 👏👏
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/0oSkMZgNAV#KhelBindaas | #DCvPBKS | @klrahul | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/nBlnqW1UK2
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).