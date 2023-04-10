Padayappa, written and directed by KS Ravikumar, released in theatres on April 10, 1999. It has been 24 years since the release of this masala film and fans can’t keep calm. Starring Rajinikanth as Aarupadayappan, it was the highest-grossing Tamil film then. Fans are celebrating the success of this iconic blockbuster on Twitter. From sharing scenes to stills from the film, check out the tweets posted by fans. Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth’s Next To Be Helmed by Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel; Film To Release in 2024.

#24YearsOfPadayappa

This Scene

Thalaiva’s Style

Best Actor – Director Combo

Superstar Rajinikanth

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)