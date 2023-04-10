Padayappa, written and directed by KS Ravikumar, released in theatres on April 10, 1999. It has been 24 years since the release of this masala film and fans can’t keep calm. Starring Rajinikanth as Aarupadayappan, it was the highest-grossing Tamil film then. Fans are celebrating the success of this iconic blockbuster on Twitter. From sharing scenes to stills from the film, check out the tweets posted by fans. Thalaivar 170: Rajinikanth’s Next To Be Helmed by Jai Bhim Director TJ Gnanavel; Film To Release in 2024.

#24YearsOfPadayappa

#Padayappa released on this day 24 years back From then to this day , no other Kwood actor crossed Rajini's Highest Grosser WW . It's Not Only 24 Years Of Padayappa , it's 24 Years Of Thalaivar's Unanimous Domination 😎💥#24YearsOfPadayappapic.twitter.com/AUtOR2hwJN — 𝓜 𝓞 𝓝 𝓤 👑 (@AlwaysPranay77_) April 10, 2023

This Scene

There is no better Kollywood movie than Padaiyappa! Where fully loaded with goosebumps scenes! From Title card to end card🔥🐐 This intro 🐐#24YearsOfPadayappa #24YearsofIHPadayappa#24YearsOfIHPadayappa pic.twitter.com/2GmXxjY5Ip — ஜெயிலர்SakthiVelRajMIthra pandi Sri (@Sakrevathi09) April 10, 2023

Thalaiva’s Style

Best Actor – Director Combo

#24YearsOfPadayappa - One of the Best Commercial Entertainers of all Time..🔥 Repeat Worthy..❣️ Superstar #Rajinikanth - KS Ravikumar Combo..⭐ pic.twitter.com/xAg5qBNRcH — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 10, 2023

Superstar Rajinikanth

#Rajinikanth𓃵 sir Energytic performance 🔥 Opposite candidate Ramya Krishna is a fire work role Every scene in movie Goosebumps loaded 🔥 One of the best by rajini sir carrier#14yearsofnarasimha #14yearsforIHpadayappa #jailer#24YearsOfPadayappa#24YearsofIHPadayappa pic.twitter.com/OYKJcOVC8e — Raghavendra_official (@vallepuraghav) April 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)