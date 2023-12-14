Rana Daggubati, marking his 38th birthday today (December 14), unveiled the first look poster for his upcoming film titled Rakshasa Raja. The intense image features the actor with vibhoothi and tilak adorning his forehead. Notably, this film marks Rana's reunion with director Teja, following their collaboration on Nene Raju Nene Mantri. Adivi Sesh Looks Fiery in the First Look Poster of Shaneil Deo’s Pan-India Action Film (View Pics).

Rakshasa Raja Poster:

