Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming untitled Pan-India film starring Shruti Haasan and Adivi Sesh on Thursday dropped the new first-look poster.

Taking to Instagram, actor Adivi Sesh shared the poster, that he captioned, "Surprise! #SeshEXShruti Not just a straight Bollywood Film. Not just a straight TFI film. This is an ALL INDIAN film. Title will be revealed on Dec 18."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C00hQ7SvBN8/

Sporting kohled eyes and a black scarf covering his face, Adivi Sesh cuts an intense image as he looks away in the first poster. The gold earring in his right ear and long locks covering his forehead add a sense of style and swag to his look.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam' and 'Goodachari', which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming of age short, 'Layla', that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

The film will mark Adivi Sesh's second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic Major, which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Makers will be unveiling the title of the film on December 18.

Meanwhile, Adivi has also started shooting for 'G2', sequel to his hit Telugu film 'Goodachari'.

On Monday, Adivi Sesh took to Instagram and shared a picture of the film's clapboard which he captioned, "It Begins. MASSIVE. This is how we do it. #G2."

Banita Sandhu is also a part of 'G2'.

G2 will pick up the story where Goodachari left off - with Gopi aka Agent 116 facing off against the enemy in snowy terrain. The spy thriller's first look saw Adivi Sesh in an action-packed avatar and was received well by fans. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, the film features Sricharan Pakala as the music composer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan as the editor.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Irfan Ahmed Syed, Vennela Kishore, and Supriya Yarlagadda played pivotal roles in the first part. (ANI)

