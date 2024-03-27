Telugu superstar Ram Charan celebrates his 39th birthday today, March 27. The Game Changer actor has been receiving love from all directions, including fans and industry pals. Actor Varun Tej, who is also a cousin to Ram Charan, took to his social media to share heartfelt birthday wishes for the Game Changer actor. Sharing a picture of himself with Ram Charan on Instagram, Varun wrote "Happy birthday Charan anna! Wishing you the best in everything" Ram Charan Birthday: Game Changer Actress Kiara Advani Shares a Stunning Still From ‘Jaragandi’ Song and Extends Heartfelt Wishes to ‘Dearest RC’ (View Pic).

Check Out Varun Tej’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

