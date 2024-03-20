The grand pooja ceremony for Ram Charan's highly awaited film, tentatively titled RC 16, took place in Hyderabad on March 20. The movie's pooja ceremony also saw the leading lady, Janhvi Kapoor, and music composer AR Rahman joining. Ram Charan's film RC 16 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and will be a pan-India release. Ram Charan's wife, Upasana, and father, Chiranjeevi, also joined the pooja ceremony, while Janhvi was joined by her father, Boney Kapoor. RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan's Next Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana!.

Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, AR Rahman and Buchi Babu Sana at the Pooja Ceremony:

