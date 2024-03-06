Janhvi Kapoor is officially confirmed to star in Ram Charan's next film, tentatively titled RC16. The announcement was made on Kapoor's 27th birthday, with the film's makers sharing the news. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie reportedly also features Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. Plot details remain under wraps for now. AR Rahman On Board RC16: Ram Charan Confirms News As He Wishes Music Composer on His Birthday.

Janhvi Kapoor In RC16

