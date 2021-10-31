Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise on October 29 has left everyone shattered. Family, industry friends and fans, are still not able to accept the fact that he is no more. But the actor has left a living legacy – his eyes. Just like his parents, father Dr Rajkumar (2006) and mother Parvathamma (2017), even Puneeth’s eyes were donated after his death to Dr Rajkumar Eye Bank (Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital). Shashi Tharoor, who offered condolences to the actor’s family stated, “The dynamic Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar left the world too early at 46, but left a living legacy -- his own eyes, just as his father had done before him.”

Shashi Tharoor On Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise

The dynamic Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar left the world too early at 46, but left a living legacy -- his own eyes, just as his father had done before him.https://t.co/Mkwp7DMPrS My heartfelt admiration, along with condolences, to his family. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 30, 2021

