Veteran Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth passed away on December 28. The news of his demise was shared by MIOT International Hospital via a statement. Many celebrities expressed grief over the demise of the 71-year-old actor. Sonu Sood, who had made his acting debut with the Tamil film Kallazhagar, took to X to share a fond memory of the ‘legend’ and how he owes his career to the ‘Captain’. Sonu shared a video clip from Kallazhagar that features his scene as Soumya Narayanan, the priest, and mentioned in his post, ““Kallazgar “ my first film ever , was a gift from the legend “ VIJAYKANTH” sir.. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him.. I owe my career to him .. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN”. Vijayakanth Passes Away: From Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam To Captain Prabhakaran, 5 Iconic Tamil Films of Renowned Actor-Politician.

Sonu Sood On Working With ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth

“Kallazgar “ my first film ever , was a gift from the legend “ VIJAYKANTH” sir.. He came across this still of mine and in no time I was filming with him.. I owe my career to him .. Will miss you so much sir. RIP CAPTAIN 💔 pic.twitter.com/Zb4kaipBtV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 28, 2023

