Vijayakanth was known for his contributions to Tamil films and politics. He entered the Tamil film industry in the late 1970s and gained popularity for his versatile roles. He earned the moniker ‘Captain’ after his 100th film, Captain Prabhakaran. In 2005, he founded the political party Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). By stepping into the world of politics, Vijayakanth aimed to address various social and economic issues in Tamil Nadu. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

In recent years, Vijayakanth has faced health challenges and he had been undergoing treatment for the same. He died on December 28, 2023, in Chennai and a statement on his demise was released by MIOT International Hospital. It read, “Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilator support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff he passed away in the morning on 28th December 2023.” Vijayakanth is remembered as one of the iconic actors of Tamil cinema and a prominent political figure in Tamil Nadu. Here’s looking at the five iconic Tamil films of the beloved actor–politician. Vijayakanth Dies at 71: Netizens in Deep Shock, Express Condolences Over Sudden Demise of Actor-Politician and DMDK Founder.

RIP ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth

#BREAKING: Veteran Actor/DMDK Leader Thiru. #Vijayakanth passed away at the age of 71 in Chennai this morning after testing positive for Corona infection 💔😭 #RIPVijayakanth #RIPCaptainVijayakanthpic.twitter.com/aE7D5hfAcP — Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) December 28, 2023

Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam

After facing a series of flops, Vijayakanth emerged as a successful actor with the K Vijayan-directed film, set in the backdrop of a fishing community. In this movie, he portrayed the role of Ponnan, a skilled fisherman.

Sattam Oru Iruttarai

The action drama, written and directed by SA Chandrasekhar, catapulted Vijayakanth to stardom as a commercial hero. He portrayed an aggressive character in this film, fearlessly fighting for justice. The success of this movie led to its remakes in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as Chattaniki Kallu Levu, Andhaa Kaanoon, Maattuvin Chattangale and Nyaya Ellide, respectively.

Amman Kovil Kizhakale

Released in 1986, this film earned Vijayakanth a Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil. The romantic drama featured him as Chinnamani, a youngster with a talent for singing, who performs during the village temple festivals.

Captain Prabhakaran

This marked Vijayakanth’s 100th film, earning him the moniker ‘Captain’. A huge box office hit, the film featured him in the role of an Indian Forest Service officer.

Chinna Gounder

Vijayakanth portrayed the role of a rich and respected landlord named Thavasi aka Chinna Gounder in this film. Directed by RV Udayakumar, the movie earned the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film.

These are some of the popular films of actor-politician Vijayakanth. He will always be remembered for entertaining movie buffs by portraying iconic roles on the big screen. The actor, who breathed his last this morning, is survived by his wife and two sons.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2023 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).