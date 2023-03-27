Telugu star Ram Pothineni one of the talented stars from down south is all set to team up with filmmaker Boyapati Srinu, for his 20th project. The highly anticipated project, which has been tentatively titled #BoyapatiRAPO gets a release date as makers plan to release the mass entertainer on Dasara 2023 on October 20. The first-look poster of the film is out as well. Chatrapathi Remake: Hindi Adaptation of Prabhas, SS Rajamouli’s Telugu Hit Gets a Release Date.

#BoyapatiRAPO Release Date

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)