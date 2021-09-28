SS Rajamouli's ambitious project, RRR, has reportedly locked the Sankranti/Pongal 2022 date for its release date. The makers will reportedly be making the announcement for the same this week.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

LetsOTT EXCLUSIVE: #RRR locks Sankranti/Pongal 2022 theatrical release date. Official announcement coming out this week. pic.twitter.com/0Cf54a8VFO — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) September 28, 2021

