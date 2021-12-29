With cases of COVID-19 and omicron on a rise in India, the situation once again in the country looks foggy. With this, we can say that the entertainment industry is on the verge to suffer. Now, owing to this, speculations had it that SS Rajamouli's RRR will be postponed and not release on January 7, 2022. However, that's not the case, as the filmmaker himself has confirmed that RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn will hit the screens on the said date. Phew!

RRR Not to be Postponed:

