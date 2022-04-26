Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan will be seen playing the role of siblings in this upcoming revenge drama helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The trailer showcases how Ponni and Sangaiyyah kill the ones who disrupted their lives by brutally killing their loved ones. The trailer gives glimpses of how the two team up to take revenge and it's, raw, brutal and bloody. Keerthy and Selvaraghavan will leave you amazed with their performances in this film set to be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Saani Kaayidham Teaser: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan’s Revenge Drama To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On May 6 (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Saani Kaayidham Below:

