Amazon Great Freedom Festival is set to start from July 31, 2025, in India, earlier than August 1 for Prime members. The interested Amazon Prime members can enjoy great deals on various items during Thursday's Great Freedom Festival sale event. They can buy smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, household items, clothes, beauty care items, electronics items, home appliances and many other items at discounted rates. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 4G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale Starting on July 31 for Prime Members

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)