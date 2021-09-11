Tollywood actor and nephew of superstar Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej met with a bike accident on September 10. Reportedly, he is currently hospitalised and is stable. As soon as the news broke online, South stars Pawan Kalyan, Sudeep Kishan, and others rushed to the hospital. According to police, the sports bike he was riding skid and fell near Cable Bridge, Madhapur. The actor has suffered minor injuries.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

