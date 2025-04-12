Veteran actress Jaya Prada has extended heartfelt wishes to Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan’s son, Mark Shankar, who recently sustained burn injuries in a fire accident at his school in Singapore. Sharing a photo of Mark with a bandaged hand and wearing a ventilation mask, Jaya Prada wrote on Instagram, “Shocked to hear about the fire incident… Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. Strength and prayers to the family in this difficult time.” The Jana Sena Party earlier confirmed that Mark suffered burns on his arms and legs and is under close medical care for smoke inhalation. While currently recovering at home, his condition continues to be closely monitored. ‘Mark Shankar Has Returned Home’: Chiranjeevi Thanks People for Prayers, Wishes as Brother Pawan Kalyan’s Son Makes Speedy Recovery.

Jaya Prada Shares Photo of Mark Shankar

