The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released the first single “Kalaavathi” and it’s a classic melody crooned by Sid Sriram. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh have left us impressed already with their adorable chemistry in this romantic number composed by Thaman S. This is indeed the perfect track to be released ahead of Valentine’s Day. Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Kalaavathi: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh Look Cute Together in the Romantic Track’s Promo (Watch Video).

Watch The Full Video Of The Song “Kalaavathi” Below:

