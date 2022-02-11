The makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released the song promo of "Kalaavathi". The 39 seconds video gives us a cute peek into the track which sees the lead actor following his ladylove. The song is sung by Sid Sriram wherein the music is composed by Thaman S.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)