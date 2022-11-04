Rosshan Andrrews is known for helming films such as Udayananu Tharam, Notebook, Salute among others. However, his latest venture, Saturday Night, has not turned out to be impressive as expected. Starring Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson and Saiju Kurup, the audience gave a thumbs down for the performances, dialogues and screenplay. Saturday Night clearly did not manage to leave an impressive mark on cinephiles. Take a look at some of the tweets below: Saturday Night Official Trailer Out: Featuring Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson and Saiju Kurup, the Trailer Gives a Feel of a Masala Entertainer!

Poorly Executed

#SaturdayNight such a crap movie . had so much expectations for this movie.. Laggy story , poor executions . Just few comedy scenes . dissapointed pic.twitter.com/vzKkfapZoL — ch (@iamchrizty) November 4, 2022

'Cringe Comedies'

Watched #SaturdayNight : Below Average First Half And Average Second Half 🙂 Failed To Convince The Plot To Audience, Audience Can't Catch The Plot. Performance Wise There Was Nothing To Say👎Cringe Comedies 🤧#NivinPauly Performed Average Performance Wise Lad> 2/5 Avoidable pic.twitter.com/gkjzcmgFZ9 — KeralaTrending (@MollywoodPromo) November 4, 2022

'Below Average'

#SaturdayNight - A Forgettable Outing For #NivinPauly. BGM And Cinematography Were Good. Story Narration Wasn't Good. Hardly Few Good Humour Scenes. Most Scenes Were Uninteresting. Less Engaging As Well. Emotions Didn't Really Worked. Overall - BELOW AVERAGE. pic.twitter.com/ETRsXsOVSc — Cinephile Tweets (@TweetsCinephile) November 4, 2022

'Poor Script'

#SaturdayNight Crap🙏 Except one or two good comedy numbers all went wrong! Poor Script & Bad execution. Nivin again with same style of body language & mannerisms of his last success films, But not impressive Not expected this from Rosshan — MalayalamReview (@MalayalamReview) November 4, 2022

'Torture'

Okayish storyline - Mediocre direction - Unsahikkable performance from Nivin - Ordinary music - 0 Emotional attachment with characters - Artificial dialogue presentation #SaturdayNight : Torture !!! pic.twitter.com/yjO3yCPm9Z — Imthiyaz M (@Imthiyaz369) November 4, 2022

'Completely Disappointed'

Watched #SaturdayNight Proper Thattikkoottu padam Veruppikkal at its peak 👎 Nivin Pauly struggles. Weak performance from all the actors. Overall, completely disappointed 1/5#SaturdayNightReview pic.twitter.com/2BryJw4u40 — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) November 4, 2022

