The south cinema is growing by leaps and bounds and now, there is another Malayalam film all set to woo the movie lovers. Titled Saturday Night, the movie features Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson and Saiju Kurup in titular roles and is produced by Vinayaka Ajith. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The makers rolled out the official trailer of the film and it looks high on drama, action and entertainment. Saturday Night: Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese and Others Are Fun and Frolic in First Look Poster of Rosshan Andrrews’ Directorial (View Pic).

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)