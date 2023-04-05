Kalyani Priyadarshan will next be seen in the film Sesham Mike-il Fathima that’s helmed by debutant Manu C Kumar. On the occasion of the actress’ birthday today (April 5), the makers have dropped a new poster of her, and she looks uber cool. Her character is seen dressed up in Indian attire, wearing sunglasses and posing in front of a mic. Check out the poster below: Sesham Mike-il Fathima: Kalyani Priyadarshan Unveils Flamboyant First Look Poster for Manu C Kumar’s Film (View Pic).

Kalyani Priyadarshan In Sesham Mike-il Fathima

