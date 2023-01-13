The first look poster for Sesham Mike-il Fathima has been revealed and fans are beaming with excitement, and await the film's release. The film is about a young woman who is a football announcer in Malappuram, and the game forms the backdrop for Fathima's story. With a pooja ceremony, the makers began shooting on September 14, 2022. Keerthy Suresh Chills With Kalyani Priyadarshan, Parvathy and Others; Actress Shares Pics From the Get-Together!

View Poster for Sesham Mike-il Fathima:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)