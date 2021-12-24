Shyam Singha Roy, based on the theme of reincarnation, stars Nani in the lead and Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian are the female leads. The thriller helmed by Rahul Sankrityan has released in theatres today and netizens are going gaga about this Telugu film. Some have praised about the grand set, Nani and others’ performances and even called the film a blockbuster. Not just that, the music composed by Mickey J Meyer has also be hailed.

Blockbuster

#ShyamSinghaRoy 1st half : PRAKRUTHI 2nd half: PRALAYAM Verdict UNANIMOUS BLOCKBUSTER Congrats @NameisNani Anna 🥳🎉💥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/g9VlyfmiQi — Krishna Yadav (@Fighter_Daya1) December 24, 2021

Impressive Direction

Every shot in 2nd half is visually poetry… with right amount emotion and an absolutely towering performance from Nani. He was brilliant as #ShyamSinghaRoy. Full marks to Rahul Sankrityan for directing this material with absolute confidence. Watch it !! — Sushanth Nallapareddy (@sushanthreddy) December 23, 2021

It's A Positive Response

Just completed watching #ShyamSinghaRoy @NameisNani acting 🔥 , first half good , second half goosebumps Shyam singharoy one man show, Music good , @Sai_Pallavi92 dance 🔥 over all block buster — Nandakishore (@kishorenanda927) December 24, 2021

All Hails To The Team

