South star Dulquer Salmaan has finally unveiled the release date of his upcoming film titled Sita Ramam. As today, the actor shared a motion poster of his next, and revealed that his movie co-starring Rashmika Mandannna, Mrunal Thakur will hit the big screens on August 5, 2022. The movie is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Sita Ramam Song Oh Sita Hey Rama: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Weave Love in This Pleasing Number (Watch Lyrical Video).
Check It Out:
A love letter from the pages of history delivering soon to theatres near you…#SitaRamam Worldwide Release On 𝐀𝐮𝐠 𝟓𝐭𝐡, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 ♥️@mrunal0801 @iamRashmika @iSumanth @hanurpudi @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema @Composer_Vishal @SonyMusicSouth #SitaRamamOnAug5 pic.twitter.com/CUfh6K9rlN
— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) May 25, 2022
