Sivakarthikeyan's highly anticipated film has finally been named Amaran! The movie features the popular actor playing a dedicated Major who is on a courageous journey to serve his nation. Indeed, the film's first-look teaser hints at a gripping storyline packed with action, thrills and emotional depth. This exciting reveal has certainly heightened the anticipation for the upcoming release. The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periyasam. SK21: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Film, Produced by Kamal Haasan, Gets a Grand Launch (Watch Video).

